As Europe Breaks Down, Gold Goes Vertical

Another perspective on the kind of anti-risk morning we’re seeing.



In the last couple hours, as the euro has broken down, investors are rushing for the safety and comfort of gold once again. Spot prices are are 1184/oz, looking to take out yesterday’s high in short order.

From KITCO:

Photo: Kitco

