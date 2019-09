Stocks exploded this morning thanks to the European leaders coming together and announcing a Greek bailout deal (even if it’s probably doomed to fail in the end.)



Meanwhile, in the US, John Boehner basically just confirmed that the US is nowhere on the debt ceiling talks.

Stocks are still up, but have come off its highs.

