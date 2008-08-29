As Economy Sags, Repo Man Thrives

Corey Lorinsky

Yesterday, in a charming (and hilarious) segment on The Colbert Report, Stephen Colbert illustrated that at least one US industry continues to boom: repossession.

Meet Scott O’Brien, renaissance man and repo man extraordinaire. A true success story:

 

 

