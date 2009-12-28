As Dubai Implodes, The Race Is On To Charge Foreign Businessmen With Crimes

We wonder if the Dubai government isn’t hoping to pin as much mess as possible on the expat businessmen who flocked to the country during the boom years.



Six foreign businessmen, including a Brit, a Canadian, a Russian, and a Bangladeshi, all ex-Nakheel employees, are being tried for fraud.

Emirates Business 24/7:

The case is related to an on-going case of financial embezzlement at real estate major Nakheel. The main accused in the case is Canadian, SR, 31, a sales consultant at Nakheel, who is accused of accepting a Dh22 million bribe and harming the interests of Nakheel, which lost Dh10.989m as a result.

Second and third defendants – Canadian, LS, 59, partner, and British, BS, who is at large – are accused of offering a Dh16.668m bribe to the first defendant in return for enabling them to reserve islands at The World Islands offshore development with numbers D33, D45, D92, G2, G5 and G7 without obliging him to mention the name of the purchaser on a purchase form and without signing the contracts of reservation for the islands.

The fourth defendant, AS, Bangladeshi, who is also at large, is accused of offering a Dh2.731m bribe to the first defendant in return for enabling him to reserve islands with the numbers D86, D74 and D75 also without the purchaser’s name being mentioned on the purchase form and without signing the islands’ reservation contracts.

Fifth defendant SM, Russian, another one at large, is accused of offering a Dh2.469m bribe to the first defendant in return for enabling the fourth defendant to reserve two of the islands on the same terms.

