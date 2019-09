Commodities are struggling as the dollar continues to rise in the futures and FOREX markets.

And across the board, everything is falling. Metals are down, grains are down, and energy is down.

The few commodities posting gains this morning happen to be live cattle, pork bellies (up 2.4% currently), OJ, cotton, and lumber.



