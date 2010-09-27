As Desperation Sets In, Ireland Starts Naming Hedge Funds It Claims Are Betting Against It

You know a country is really feeling the hit, when its media starts printing the name of investors who are believed to bet betting against it.



The Irish Independent declares that hedge funds are shorting the country’s debt:

US hedge funds Groveland Capital and Corrientes Advisors are thought to have taken major positions against Irish debt. Giant €60bn asset-manager Pictet also revealed that it had earlier bet against Irish government bonds. JP Morgan is also thought to have taken a bearish position on Irish debt.

No word on who “thought” these funds were making these bets, or whether their impact is at all real.

Elsewhere, Finance Minister Brian Lenihan is talking about a “remarkable turnaround” in the economy. Surely.

