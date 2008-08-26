As Dem Convention Begins, Obama Fights McCain For YouTube Views, Loses

One would think, having just unvelied Joe Biden and on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, Barack Obama would be having a big week on YouTube. And he is. But so is John McCain.



The two campaigns are neck-and-neck in YouTube views as this chart from Tubemogul (embedded below) shows. And while the Obama campaign is back to producing documentary-style YouTube videos at a blistering pace–as many as five to six each day–John McCain has the upper hand.

How? Mostly by throwing well-timed TV ads on the Web.

Obama’s campaign is getting a lot of credit for by passing big media and taking its case directly to voters, but the most-viewed videos for both campaigns are good old fashioned 30-second TV ads. Obama’s last big hit, posted Friday, was “Seven”, a TV ad that zapped McCain for forgetting how many homes he (and his wife) own.

McCain struck back with his own TV ad, which quoted Biden saying Obama isn’t experienced enough to be president, and that he’d be “honored” to run on a ticket with McCain.

As we reported earlier this month, McCain was killing on YouTube while Obama’s campaign was on hiatus after he sewed up the nomination. Obama has closed the gap since then, but still trails McCain 4.2 million to 5.9 million over the last 30 days. Now, views on a YouTube channel are not an indicator of overall popularity, but given how dominant Obama was earlier this year, it’s a significant shift.

Bottom line: no matter how clever and innovative Obama’s video strategy has been, he can’t rely on it to dominate the medium anymore.



