As Credit Crunch Continues, Harder For Hollywood To Find Money

It’s old news that the credit crisis has made it tougher for Wall Street to underwrite slates of movies like they did from 2004-2007. But this Friday’s DreamWorks-Reliance deal and the Media Rights Capital deal described below prove that banks are still willing to back Hollywood, if the bank is JP Morgan and the Hollywood mogul is Steven Spielberg (or Brad Pitt, or Family Guy‘s Seth MacFarlane).



NYT: On Friday, as government leaders cobbled together a historic rescue of the American financial system, Media Rights Capital, one of Hollywood’s most prominent independent production companies, closed on a $350 million revolving credit fund led by JPMorgan Chase and Comerica. The financing effort began just six weeks ago, said Asif Satchu, co-chief executive of the film company…

The new financing will be used to expand the production company deeper into film, television and digital projects and will be used in conjunction with the company’s initial $425 million capitalisation. Media Rights Capital has helped to finance such films as “Babel,” starring Brad Pitt, and is behind a high-profile digital video collaboration between Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the “Family Guy” television series, and Google.

The deal follows the announcement last week that Steven Spielberg had secured $700 million in credit through JPMorgan to start a new production company in partnership with Reliance Big Entertainment of India.

