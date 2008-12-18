US

As CollegeHumor Goes To TV, "Flight Of The Conchords" Goes On Web

On the same day IAC subsidiary CollegeHumor finally confirmed it will have a show on MTV, HBO comedy Flight of the Conchords debuted its second season online at Will Ferrell’s FunnyOrDie.com. Watch as the vagueries of “convergence” begin to fade and a new era unfolds! Or just watch the clips:

See more funny videos and funny pictures at CollegeHumor.

Season 2 Online Premiere – Flight of the Conchords (US Only) – watch more funny videos
