As Chris Christie Arrives In Fort Lee To Apologise, Traffic Is A Nightmare Again

Google maps Live Google traffic in Fort Lee, New Jersey, as of 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2014.

Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) has just arrived in Fort Lee, N.J., to apologise to the city’s mayor and residents for the fact that his aides and appointees manufactured four days of traffic jams there in September.

And as Walter Hickey points out, traffic in downtown Fort Lee is a mess again.

Christie arrived by helicopter, so you can’t blame his entourage for the traffic. Maybe it’s all the media trucks there to do liveshots. Maybe there’s another traffic study.

Or maybe it’s just rush hour.

