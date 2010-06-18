As BP Sells $10 Billion In Assets, One Major Oil Company Will Get Lucky

Raising that $20 billion escrow fund (and probably much more) will take more than a dividend suspension. BP will cut spending and sell $10 billion in assets over the next year, according to the FT:



The group will also implement a significant reduction in organic capital spending and increase planned divestments to approximately $10bn over the next 12 months, further increasing its cash resources.

On June 4, BP’s liquidity position was $5bn of available cash across the group, $5.25bn of undrawn committed bank lines, and $5.25bn of committed standby bank lines. Of this, $500m matures by the end of 2011.

So what will BP sell and who will get lucky? FT Alphaville speculates it could easily sell off a renewables sector worth for around $6 billion. It could also sell limited North Sea operations — if there was a buyer — or alternative energy assets — if it was willing to give away the future.

We expect Petrochina would eagerly scoop up any asset. Capital-rich and resource-hungry China has been behind the biggest energy deals from Iraq to Brazil.

