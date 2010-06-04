As Bids Arrive, Options for Newsweek Look Grim

Jeff Bercovici

newsweek tbi

Newsweek, on the block after The Washington Post Co. (WPO) tired of absorbing its losses, is not without suitors. But they’re not the kind of suitors a magazine with a proud legacy of objective, award-winning journalism might wish for.

Three parties have confirmed that they submitted preliminary bids by Wednesday’s deadline: OpenGate Capital, a private equity firm; Thane Ritchie, founder of a money-management company; and Newsmax Media, publisher of the eponymous conservative current-events magazine.

Each of the three poses its own risks to Newsweek‘s brand.

