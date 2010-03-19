As Bailout Falters, Euro Gets Crushed For Second Time In 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, the euro has been hit with a sharp 1-2 combination. The first came on rumours of a hike to the discount window. The second is happening now, and concerns over the Greek bailout heat up.



Take a look.

Photo: FinViz.com

Here’s a longer term chart, and as you can see, the currency is now clearly breaking down.

Photo: FinViz.com

