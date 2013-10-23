'AS BAD AS IT GETS': NSW Bushfire Forecast Upgraded As High Winds And Searing Heat Approach

Picture: Getty Images

A revised forecast for today has one of the largest firefighting contingents assembled in NSW history on edge.

Temperatures are expected push into the high 30s, humidity is low and wind gusts of between 80 and 100kmh are expected to hit areas where fires are still burning.

”This will be as bad as it gets,” Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told the Sydney Morning Herald.

”On days like [this], there’s a very real potential for more loss of homes and life.”

In the Blue Mountains, they’ll be battling a 1500km fire edge. The fire at Bilpin has joined with one at Mt Victoria and the Springwood fire is still out of control.

The fourth major blaze near the townships of Bargo and Balmoral is still burning. Of the 53 fires in total across NSW, 13 are uncontained.

All schools, preschools and daycare centres in the Blue Mountains have been closed for the day.

”It’s a difficult, dynamic, dangerous fire-ground situation,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

