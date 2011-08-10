As AOL Shares PLUMMET, Company's Assets Are Suddenly Worth More Than Its Market Cap

Update: In a market that’s up for the day, AOL’s stock is tanking, falling 21% as of this writing.



The big problem? AOL’s revenue was down overall on a year over year basis despite a number of acquisitions which should be boosting revenue.

It’s also burning a lot of money on Patch, notes fund manager Eric Jackson.

Original: Analysts were fine with AOL’s earnings report this morning.

Says one: “The top line was better than i thought (10% dom display if you take out huffpo and techcrunch acqs). Levick leaving will be a hit, but long-term I think it is still moving in right direction.”

The market was not so impressed.

The stock is down 14.6% 20%!

The TakeoverChatter.com people think the plummet makes AOL a viable takeout target:

We are sceptical. Who would buy? Yahoo? Hah.

