As Advertisers Flee Print Pages, A New Newspaper Is Launched In Australia

A new newspaper, The Saturday Paper, is being launched in Australia for readers who want depth at the end of a cluttered weekly news cycle.

Morry Schwartz, publisher of The Monthly Quarterly Essay, says: “This publication will make up for a lack of quality and diversity in Australian journalism.”

The tabloid format newspaper is pitched at the top of the market, with quality long form journalism printed on heavy stock paper and crisp designs by Studio Round.

Schwartz, the publisher of Black Inc books, says he’s been wanting to launch a paper like this since he started in publishing 40 years ago.

“Like its sister publications, the Monthly and Quarterly Essay, it will produce definitive accounts of the country’s most important news. It will be investigative, provocative and, I hope, compulsory.”

The editor will be former Fairfax journalist Erik Jensen. He tweeted this morning: “Ridiculously happy to announce I will be the editor of Morry Schwartz’s weekly newspaper.”

Jensen has been writing for The Monthly.

He is a winner of the Walkley Award for Young Print Journalist of the Year. He has also won the United Nations Association of Australia’s Media Peace Award and is the author of a forthcoming biography of the painter Adam Cullen.

Jensen says: “The Saturday Paper is a chance to remake print journalism for a new generation. Morry and I have spent 18 months breaking apart newspapers and putting together a new kind of title that reconsiders how newspapers should do news. This is the sort of newspaper people want to read, but which doesn’t currently exist.”

The Saturday Paper will publish 48 times a year and will be distributed initially to metro areas in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

The first issue will be printed in the first quarter of 2014.

