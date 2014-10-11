As 4-Door Cars Go, The Tesla D Is Ridiculously Fast

The new all-wheel-drive Tesla Model S sedan, now identified by the famous “D” that CEO Elon Musk revealed on Thursday night to raucous fanfare, comes in three versions. The high-performance edition, the P85D, will cost $US120,000 and do 0-60 in 3.2 seconds.

Sedans aren’t really supposed to go that fast.

The 707hp Dodge Hemi Hellcat Charger has 4 doors and a 707hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to go with them, but it can only eek out 0-60 in 3.7 seconds. And it does so basically by transforming fuel into speed through controlled explosions intensified by compressed oxygen.

The Tesla Model S P85D does it with a pair of electric motors, spinning out 691 hp. Each motor is about as big as large watermelon.

Generally speaking, ridonkulous acceleration is reserved for 2-door supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and the like. There’s a few sedans from Mercedes and Audi that can give the P85D a run for its electrons, but most of the rest of the crazy-fast sedans turn in 0-60 times in the the more sedate 4-5 seconds flat category.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.