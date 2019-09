Maisie Williams, the actress who plays Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones” posted a reaction video to the CRAZY “Red Wedding” episode on Vine and it is awesome.



Arya wins. SPOILER ALERT: don’t listen to the Vine unless you’ve seen the episode. Also, go watch the episode.

[h/t Gawker]

