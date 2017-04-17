Here's everyone on Arya Stark's kill list and why

Ayra Stark has transformed a lot over the course of six seasons of “Game of Thrones.” At the beginning of the HBO series, she’s a spunky high-born girl who wants to learn how to fight with a sword instead of learning how to make a dress. Early in the show, Arya begins a list of the people she wants to kill that she repeats to herelf every night.

So we’ve known for a while that Arya would become a full-blown assassin one day, and now we’re here.

She’s already offed some people on her list, and some have been offed for her (something she’s not very enthusiastic about). But now, as we enter season seven (premiering July 16), she’s back in Westeros, reminding enemies of the Stark name who she is while she slowly kills them. Who will be next?

Here’s everyone on Arya’s kill list, who’s left, and why:

Cersei Lannister HBO Why: She falsely accused Arya's father, Ned Stark, of treason and had him arrested, which led to his execution. Status: Alive, and sitting on the Iron Throne. And probably drinking lots of wine, which makes her an easy target. Ilyn Payne HBO Why: For executing Ned Stark on Joffrey's orders. Status: Alive. We haven't seen him in a long time. He's not as important as some others on the list who are still walking around Westeros with beating hearts. Melisandre HBO Melisandre is looking suspicious at the end of season five... like she's ready to work her magic. Why: For taking Gendry away from the Brotherhood Without Banners. Status: Alive and really, really old, and exiled from Winterfell by Jon Snow. She's headed south, and the last time we saw Arya, she was in the Riverlands. So it's pretty likely that they will cross paths. Maybe Arya will forgive her for bringing Jon Snow back to life. But probably not. Beric Dondarrion HBO Richard Dormer as Beric. Why: For selling Gendry to Melisandre/releasing The Hound. Status: Alive, and with The Hound, yet again. Arya could kill him, but he'll probably come right back thanks to his friend Thoros of Myr. Thoros of Myr HBO Why: For selling Gendry to Melisandre/releasing The Hound, along with fellow Brother Without a Banner Beric Dondarrion. Status: Alive and with The Hound, yet again. In order to kill Beric Dondarrion for good, she'll have to kill Thoros before he can bring his friend back from the dead (again). She's probably over The Hound thing, but only time will tell. Polliver HBO Why: For stealing her sword, Needle, and for killing her friend Lommy. Status: Dead. With the help of the Hound, Arya stabbed him in the throat with Needle right after she got it back from him at an inn in Westeros. Joffrey Baratheon HBO Why: For gleefully ordering the execution of Ned Stark. And the execution of her friend Mycah. Also for being a really, really, really horrible person. Status: Dead. Poisoned by Littlefinger and Olenna Tyrell. The only bad thing about Joffrey's death was that Arya didn't get to do it. Rorge HBO Why: For torturing people at Harrenhal, and threatening to rape her. Status: Dead. Arya killed him after he attacked her and The Hound. Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane hbogo.com Why: For the torture at Harrenhal, and for raiding in the Riverlands. Status: Zombie. Oberyn Martell killed him, but disgraced and creepy Maester Qyburn brought him back to life as Ser Robert Strong with his experiments. Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane HBO Why: For killing Arya's friend Mycah, the butcher's boy, on Joffrey's orders on the Kingsroad back in season one. Status: Alive. Arya left him for dead at the end of season four, but he was saved by Brother Ray (Ian McShane). Despite the fact that she left him for dead, they kind of liked each other in the end, so if their paths cross again she probably won't kill him. She let him suffer enough. Tywin Lannister HBO Why: He was the mastermind behind the Red Wedding. Walder Frey couldn't have come up with that on his own. Status: Dead. His own son Tryion shot him with a crossbow while he was on the toilet. Arya probably doesn't love that she didn't get a chance to off him herself, but killing someone on the toilet has got to be inspiration. Meryn Trant HBO Why: For killing Syrio Forel, Arya's dancing instructor. He was the first person on her list. Status: Dead. So dead. At a brothel in Braavos, Arya stabbed him in the eyes then slowly stabbed him to death while reminding him who she was. Walder Frey Helen Sloan/HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and David Bradley as Walder Frey. Why: Do we really need to remind you what happened at the Red Wedding? Status: Dead. Before Arya slit his throat, she fed him a pie she made filled with the meat of his sons Lothar and Black Walder.

