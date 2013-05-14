'Arya' Is The Fastest-Growing Baby Name Thanks To 'Game Of Thrones'

Thanks to a “Game of Thrones” character, the name “Arya” is the fastest-growing name for a baby girl in the U.S.



The name shot up 298 spots in rankings between 2011 and 2012, according to The Social Security Administration’s annual update of the most popular names, released today.

“Arya” became popular following the success of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which premiered in — you guessed it — 2011.

“Arya Stark” is the name of the tough-as-nails pre-teen daughter of a northern lord in the hit show, based on the George R. R. Martin novels.

“The name “Arya” made a massive leap from #711 in 2011 during the first season of the show to #413 during its second season in 2012,” notes Wired.

“Twilight” had a similar effect in 2011, when the names Isabella and Jacob shot up to the number one baby names after the success of the book-turned-movie franchise.

