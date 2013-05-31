13-Year-Old Wins The Spelling Bee, Has Incredibly Subdued Celebration

Arvind Mahankali, a 13-year-old from Queens, won the Spelling Bee Thursday night.
His winning word was “knaidel” — a German-derived word.
Arvind has finished 3rd each of the last two years. And both times he was eliminated on a tricky German word.
So when he won, he looked stunned.
He just kind of stood around for a little bit, and then basked in the confetti without expressing much emotion.
Here’s the video of the winning word and the awkward aftermath:
And an important Arvind GIF:
