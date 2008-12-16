Arun Sarin Declines Yahoo CEO Job...Before Not Getting It?

The FT breaks the news that the former head of Vodafone, Arun Sarin, has decided he doesn’t want the Yahoo CEO job. The leaked logic is that Arun has discovered that Yahoo is just going to be chopped up into pieces and sold for scrap.



We don’t know what’s going on here, but this story just reeks of one-sided propaganda. We would not be surprised if Arun found out that he was not the leading candidate for the job and decided to act first.

(We also have yet to be persuaded that Arun would have been a particularly good Yahoo CEO).

FT: Arun Sarin, the former head of Vodafone has decided not to pursue the possibility of becoming the next chief executive of Yahoo.

The Silicon Valley-based internet company had expressed a keen interest in Mr Sarin succeeding Jerry Yang, according to people close to the former chief executive of the UK-based mobile phone operator.

However, he is expected to tell Yahoo that he does not want the job, according to these people. Yahoo said the company did not comment on rumours or speculation.

Mr Sarin is considering alternative roles at other US public companies, plus at least one position at a private equity firm, people close to him said.

It is understood that one reason for his rejecting Yahoo was a perceived risk that the company could be dismembered.

