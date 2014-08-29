ARU Offers New Flexible Contracts To Keep World Class Players In Australia

The ARU has drawn up a new flexible contract system for elite players, in the hope Australia rugby talent stays in the country.

Under the new contract, expected to last for minimum of three years and only offered to a limited number of players, the ARU will grant players the opportunity to play one season in an overseas competition.

The new system has been developed in the hope that star Wallabies, such as Israel Folau, remain available to play in the upcoming international events such as the World Cup and Olympic Games.

ARU chief executive Bill Pulver told The Australian: “By introducing this flexibility, which rewards those who do commit long-term to playing Australian rugby, it makes the decision a little easier when they have an opportunity to sample the benefits of playing internationally, but ultimately make a long-term commitment to Australia.”

This year Australia lost Kane Douglas, Sitaleki Timani and Nick Cummins all to international competitions. It would also prevent players such as Karmichael Hunt from regularly swapping codes.

The new system is likely to begin in 2016.

The Australian has more.

