Artwork built from ocean plastic sends a powerful message about how it enters the food chain

Plastic Reflectic is an art installation made out of plastic rubbish collected from the ocean. The plastic is connected to underwater sensors which mirror human movement in front of the artwork.
It was created by Dutch artist Thijs Biersteker to show how plastic enters the food chain.
Credit for this video go to
Installation : Plastic Reflectic
for Plastic Soup Foundation
Artist: Thijs Bersteker
Production: Better Future Factory
Technical production: Front404
Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.
