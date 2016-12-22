Artwork built from ocean plastic sends a powerful message about how it enters the food chain

Plastic Reflectic is an art installation made out of plastic rubbish collected from the ocean. The plastic is connected to underwater sensors which mirror human movement in front of the artwork.

It was created by Dutch artist Thijs Biersteker to show how plastic enters the food chain.

Credit for this video go to

Installation : Plastic Reflectic

for Plastic Soup Foundation

Artist: Thijs Bersteker

Production: Better Future Factory

Technical production: Front404

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

