See It To Believe It: This Camera App Pastes Another Person's Face Onto Your Own

Spanish artist Arturo Castro may’ve just invented the next big (and scary) thing.



He created an app that, while unfinished and imperfect, pastes another person’s face onto your own. He demonstrates the technology in a video he calls “Faces.”

It all works in real time, meaning that as you move your face, the pasted face of Brad Pitt (0:55) or Michael Jackson (1:30) moves with you.

It’s like the incredible motion capture technology you’ve seen in Avatar, but with real people. Castro built the app using a variety of tools borrowed from others, including a coder at WETA Digital (the team behind The Lord Of The Rings movies’ special effects).

See below for a video of the artist at work, discovered by TNW.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Faces from arturo castro on Vimeo.

Realtime face substitution. Made with Kyle McDonald’s ofxFacetracker + Jason Saragih’s facetracker library: http://web.mac.com/jsaragih/FaceTracker/FaceTracker.html

Also using parts of Kevin Atkinson’s image clone code http://methodart.blogspot.com/

