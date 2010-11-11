Eric Schmidt, Wendi Murdoch, And Other Huge Names Are Betting On Art.sy To Shake Up The Art Market

Some of the biggest names in the technology, media, and fine art worlds are coming together to invest in Art.sy, a New York-based startup that aims to disrupt the fine-art market, we hear.
Led by its 24-year-old founder/CEO, Carter Cleveland, Art.sy aims to give art galleries around the world an online presence. And, using an “art genome” technology — sort of like “Pandora for art” — Art.sy will try to recommend art to would-be buyers, based on their personal taste.
The company has put together a very impressive list of partners, investors, and advisers, we hear, as it closes a round of financing, and attracts interest from galleries.
These people include:
- Wendi Murdoch, Chinese art collector (and wife of Rupert Murdoch), who is investing and will be active in the business
- Dasha Zhukova, art figure and former editor of Pop Magazine, who is investing and will be active in the business
- Larry Gagosian, top art dealer, who will actively advise the company
- Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who is investing personally
- Jim Breyer, partner at Accel and MoMA SF board member, who is investing personally
- Thrive Capital’s Joshua Kushner, who is leading the investment round
- Twitter creator and Square cofounder/CEO Jack Dorsey, who is investing
- Hunch CEO Chris Dixon, who is investing via Founder Collective
- Path CEO and former Facebook star Dave Morin
Read: The Silicon Alley 100: New York’s Coolest Tech People In 2010
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.