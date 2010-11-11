Eric Schmidt, Wendi Murdoch, And Other Huge Names Are Betting On Art.sy To Shake Up The Art Market

Some of the biggest names in the technology, media, and fine art worlds are coming together to invest in Art.sy, a New York-based startup that aims to disrupt the fine-art market, we hear.



Led by its 24-year-old founder/CEO, Carter Cleveland, Art.sy aims to give art galleries around the world an online presence. And, using an “art genome” technology — sort of like “Pandora for art” — Art.sy will try to recommend art to would-be buyers, based on their personal taste.

The company has put together a very impressive list of partners, investors, and advisers, we hear, as it closes a round of financing, and attracts interest from galleries.

These people include:

Wendi Murdoch, Chinese art collector (and wife of Rupert Murdoch), who is investing and will be active in the business

Dasha Zhukova, art figure and former editor of Pop Magazine, who is investing and will be active in the business

Larry Gagosian, top art dealer, who will actively advise the company

Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who is investing personally

Jim Breyer, partner at Accel and MoMA SF board member, who is investing personally

Thrive Capital’s Joshua Kushner, who is leading the investment round

Twitter creator and Square cofounder/CEO Jack Dorsey, who is investing

Hunch CEO Chris Dixon, who is investing via Founder Collective

Path CEO and former Facebook star Dave Morin

Read: The Silicon Alley 100: New York’s Coolest Tech People In 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.