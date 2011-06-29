ARTSPACE CEO: Here Is Why Selling Art Online Was Not Possible Until Now

Artspace CEO Caroline Levene says she’s always wanted to run her own business. After years at companies like New York Times Digital and DailyCandy, she’s finally working on her own project — an internet start-up focused on selling mid-range artwork by established and up-and-coming artists.



Watch below as she recounts her journey through the business world and across the globe, and tells us how she finally went through with her online art selling project just this year.

