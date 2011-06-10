ARTSPACE Is Revolutionizing How Art Is Sold Online

From daily deals to flash sales, the experience of online shopping has changed dramatically in the couple of years. Despite the flood of Groupon and Gilt Groupe clones, there is still room of innovation and untapped niche markets worth billions.



Artspace — a new company selling art at affordable prices — is bringing art to the masses and is bound to make a lot of money doing so.

Catherine Levene, a digital media innovator who managed DailyCandy and New York Times Digital, is the co-founder and CEO of Artspace. She sat down with us for an exclusive interview with Henry Blodget to discuss:

• the huge potential of the art buying market online,

• how big name auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s are missing out on the affordable art front, and

• how she combined her passion for art with her online media savvy to launch Artspace.

Watch below.

This interview is presented with limited commercial interruption. For more interviews, CLICK HERE >



And Don’t Miss…

• How LivingSocial Bet A Year’s Worth Of Cash On Six Weeks Of Aggressive Marketing



• FIRST JOBS: LivingSocial CEO Was Selling Candy At 400% Markup



• Sorry Groupon Clones, The Daily Deals Market Has Room For Only A Couple Of Big Players



• Here’s How LivingSocial And Groupon Are Different

• Tim O’Shaughnessy: LivingSocial Bet All Its Cash On Beating Groupon At Its Own Game (Full Interview)



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.