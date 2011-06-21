ARTSPACE: Here's How The New Generation Of Art Collectors Will Shop

Artspace is a startup that sells artwork by known and up-and-coming artists online for affordable prices (in the $200–$10,000 range). It is the brainchild of CEO and co-founder Catherine Levine, who previously managed DailyCandy and New York Times Digital.



In this interview, she tells us all about her fledgling enterprise and explains why Artspace has what it takes to make the big bucks.Watch this interview with a transcript here >

