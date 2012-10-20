Russian Punk Trio Pussy Riot Makes List Of 100 Most Powerful People In Art

Photo: RT

Pussy Riot, the Russian punk trio jailed for campaigning against Vladimir Putin, have been named in a list of the world’s most important contemporary art figures.The three women – Yekaterina Samutsevich, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova – are included in the ArtReview’s Power 100 list for the first time.



They made headlines earlier this year when they were jailed for staging an anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow’s main cathedral.

Art Review said the band earned their place alongside the likes of artist Ai Weiwei, Damien Hirst and Gerhard Richter because “art has more than ever become a space for protest”.

The list is topped by Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, the first woman to make number one in the annual survey and described by ArtReview as “a significant taste-maker”.

She may not be a household name, but the Italian-American curator of Germany’s Documenta 13 exhibition was chosen because “her engagement of ideas and practices from outside the sphere of contemporary art are particularly influential, prompting discussions across the art world”, according to the magazine.

Larry Gagosian, the US art dealer and owner of a string of galleries around the world, was second in the list.

Ai Weiwei, the Chinese dissident artist who topped the list last year, is at number three.

The highest ranked British figure in the list is Sir Nicholas Serota, director of the Tate, who is in eighth place.

Gerhard Richter is the highest placed artist. Earlier this week, Eric Clapton sold a Richter abstract painting for £21.3 million at Sotheby’s – a new record for a living artist.

The list is a mixture of dealers, artists, curators and super-rich buyers. Damien Hirst is 41st after his record-breaking Tate Modern show this year.

The highest climber is Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who has risen from number 90 last year to number 11 as head of the Qatar Museums Authority.

Pussy Riot are at number 57, ahead of the artists Jeff Koons, Steve McQueen, Takashi Murakami and Tino Sehgal.

ArtReview said: “Art has more than ever become a space for protest, with artists, curators and organisations taking up the cause of the Occupy movements, Pussy Riot or the censorship issues raised by last year’s number one, Ai Weiwei.

“Art is seen increasingly as a space of social and political commentary.”

Power 100

1. Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev

2. Larry Gagosian

3. Ai Weiwei

4. Iwan Wirth

5. David Zwirner

6. Gerhard Richter

7. Beatrix Ruf

8. Nicholas Serota

9. Glenn D. Lowry

10. Hans Ulrich Obrist & Julia Peyton-Jones

11. Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

12. Anton Vidokle, Julieta Aranda & Brian Kuan Wood

13. Cindy Sherman

14. Alain Seban & Alfred Pacquement

15. Adam D. Weinberg

16. Annette Schönholzer, Marc Spiegler & Magnus Renfrew

17. Marc Glimcher

18. Marian Goodman

19. Massimiliano Gioni

20. Jay Jopling

21. François Pinault

22. Klaus Biesenbach

23. Matthew Slotover & Amanda Sharp

24. Barbara Gladstone

25. RoseLee Goldberg

26. Eli & Edythe Broad

27. Patricia Phelps de Cisneros

28. Bernard Arnault

29. Nicholas Logsdail

30. Liam Gillick

31. Ann Philbin

32. Victor Pinchuk

33. Maja Hoffmann

34. Tim Blum & Jeff Poe

35. Marina Abramović

36. Dakis Joannou

37. Udo Kittelmann

38. Monika Sprüth & Philomene Magers

39. Matthew Marks

40. Gavin Brown

41. Damien Hirst

42. Rosemarie Trockel

43. Wolfgang Tillmans

44. Agnes Gund

45. Chus Martínez

46. Isa Genzken

47. Iwona Blazwick

48. Anne Pasternak

49. Sadie Coles

50. Daniel Buchholz

51. Toby Webster

52. Adam Szymczyk

53. James Lingwood & Michael Morris

54. William Wells & Yasser Gerab

55. Michael Ringier

56. Theaster Gates

57. Pussy Riot

58. Jeff Koons

59. Steve McQueen

60. Takashi Murakami

61. Boris Groys

62. Emmanuel Perrotin

63. Richard Chang

64. Tim Neuger & Burkhard Riemschneider

65. Slavoj Žižek

66. Thaddaeus Ropac

67. Chang Tsong-zung

68. Elena Filipovic

69. Tino Sehgal

70. Christian Boros & Karen Lohmann

71. Luisa Strina

72. Claire Hsu

73. José Kuri & Mónica Manzutto

74. Brett Gorvy & Amy Cappellazzo

75. Tobias Meyer & Cheyenne Westphal

76. Budi Tek

77. Walid Raad

78. Cuauhtémoc Medina

79. Massimo De Carlo

80. Bernardo Paz

81. Christine Tohme

82. Mario Cristiani, Lorenzo Fiaschi & Maurizio Rigillo

83. John Baldessari

84. Sheikha Hoor Al-Qasimi

85. Dasha Zhukova

86. Vasif Kortun

87. Anita & Poju Zabludowicz

88. Candida Gertler

89. Gisela Capitain

90. Carol Greene

91. Franco Noero & Pierpaolo Falone

92. Jacques Rancière

93. Miuccia Prada

94. Maureen Paley

95. Don, Mera, Jason & Jennifer Rubell

96. Paul Chan

97. Victoria Miro

98. Adriano Pedrosa

99. Johann König

100. Gregor Podnar

