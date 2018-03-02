20 popular artists who have surprisingly never won a Grammy
Yvette Manes
Nov. 23, 2021, 6:39 PM
Katy Perry, Blake Shelton, and Nicki Minaj are among artists who have shockingly never received a Grammy. Rich Fury/Getty Images, Rick Diamond/Getty Images, and Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Some of the most
popular musicians of all time have never won Grammy Awards.
Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Blake Shelton have several nominations but no Grammys.
Rappers Nas, Busta Rhymes, and Tupac all have at least one nomination but zero wins.
Brian McKnight has 17 nominations but no wins.
R&B singer Brian McKnight has been nominated alongside music icons like Prince. Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images
Nominated 17 times since 1993, singer-songwriter
Brian McKnight has yet to win his first Grammy
.
He lost his last nomination for best male R&B vocal performance to Prince in 2004.
Snoop Dogg has been nominated for 16 Grammys, but he has never taken home the prize.
Rapper Snoop Dogg has never won a Grammy. Richard Shotwell/AP
At 16 nominations,
the rapper only trails
McKnight by one, but the two have even more in common.
Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg, also received his first nod in 1993 and, like McKnight, is still awaiting his first Grammy win.
Björk has been nominated 15 times.
Björk was nominated in 2018. AP
The Icelandic singer, songwriter, actress, record producer, and DJ has been nominated 15 times since 1993, but
Björk has never brought home a Grammy
.
Her most recent nomination in 2018 was for best alternative music album.
Dierks Bentley has also earned 14 nominations.
Dierks Bentley has been nominated in the country category since 2006. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
His first nominations were in 2006 for the hit “Every Mile A Memory.” But even after 14 nominations
country singer Dierks Bentley
hasn’t won a Grammy.
Busta Rhymes has been nominated 12 times.
Busta Rhymes is another rapper who has lost to Kanye West. Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images
Nominated 12 times since 1996,
Trevor Smith Jr. aka Busta Rhymes
hasn’t yet won his first Grammy. His last two nominations were for best rap performance and best rap song in 2011.
He lost to Kanye West in both categories.
Nicki Minaj has 10 nominations but no wins.
Rapper Nicki Minaj has earned 10 Grammy nominations. Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Sia has nine nominations but hasn’t scored a win.
Singer-songwriter Sia has yet to win a Grammy. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Sia’s had nine nominations since 2012
, but the singer-songwriter, record producer, and music video director has yet to win a Grammy.
She lost her 2017 nomination for best song written for visual media
to Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Blake Shelton has been nominated eight times.
Blake Shelton has earned eight nominations in the country music category. Stephen Lovekin/Stringer/Getty Images
The country singer and
judge on “The Voice”
has been nominated eight times, but
Blake Shelton has no Grammy wins
. He most recently lost at the 62nd annuals awards.
Tupac earned six nominations including one after his death.
The iconic rapper received a nomination after his tragic death. Columbia Pictures
With six nominations, including one after his death,
Tupac Shakur never won a Grammy
. He lost his first nominations in 1995 to Coolio and Naughty by Nature and lost his posthumous
nomination to Eminem
.
Queen has had four nominations but no wins.
Lead singer Freddie Mercury performing in 1982. Hulton Archive/Stringer/Getty Images
Surprisingly,
the band Queen received only four Grammy nominations
and never had a win.
Even though their last nomination was in 1980, artists like Panic! At the Disco and the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody” are helping to keep their iconic music alive by introducing
Queen’s music to younger generations around the world.
The Beach Boys have received a lifetime achievement award but no Grammy.
The Beach Boys backstage at the Grammy Awards in 2012. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Another legendary band with only four nominations and
zero Grammy wins is the Beach Boys
.
They received three nominations in 1966 for their hit “Good Vibrations” and their last nod came in 1988 for “Kokomo.”
Although they haven’t received a Grammy,
The Beach Boys earned a lifetime achievement award in 2001.
Sammy Davis Jr. has a lifetime achievement award but no Grammy.
Sammy Davis Jr. never received a Grammy award during his career. J. Wilds/Stringer/Getty Images
Famous for his Las Vegas shows and for being a part of the infamous Rat Pack,
Sammy Davis Jr. received three nominations
but had no Grammy wins during his lifetime.
He died in 1990, but he earned a lifetime achievement award in 2001.
Dean Martin has a lifetime achievement award but no Grammy.
The singer was given a lifetime achievement award in 2009. Keystone/Stringer/Getty Images
Dean Martin, another Rat Pack crooner,
only received one Grammy nomination
.
He was nominated for his album “Everybody Loves Somebody” in 1964, but lost to Louis Armstrong.
Although Martin died in 1995, he was honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2009.
Morrissey has one Grammy nomination but hasn’t won yet.
Despite his lengthy discography, the Smiths front man has only been nominated once. Ian Gavan/Stringer/Getty Images
It’s hard to believe that the former Smiths front man who’s released over 10 albums has only been nominated for one Grammy.
Morrissey lost out in his 1992 best alternative music album nomination to Tom Waits.
Run-D.M.C. scored a lifetime achievement award but the group never won a Grammy.
The trio lost to Prince in 1986. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
It’s inconceivable that iconic hip-hop artists
Run-D.M.C. have been nominated for just one Grammy
.
In 1986 they lost out to Prince for best R&B performance by a duo or group — the hip-hop category wasn’t added until 1989.
They finally received a
lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2016.
Jimi Hendrix doesn’t have a Grammy, but he does have a lifetime achievement award.
Rock guitar virtuoso Jimi Hendrix tragically died the same year he was nominated. Evening Standard/Getty Images
His only nomination was in 1970 for his rendition of “Star Spangled Banner,” but sadly Jimi Hendrix
died that same year without winning the Grammy
.
In 1992, the Recording Academy gave Hendrix a lifetime achievement award.
It took ABBA nearly 50 years to snag their first Grammy nomination.
Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA. OLLE LINDEBORG/AFP via Getty Images
After nearly 50 years of making music, Swedish pop group ABBA landed their
first Grammy nomination
this year for their comeback record “I Still Have Faith In You.”
Although the group has never won a Grammy, their hit song “Dancing Queen” was inducted into the
Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.
