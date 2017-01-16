8 artists who reportedly turned down performing at Trump's inauguration

The US presidential inauguration has been a major stage for popular music acts. Performers for recent Republican and Democratic presidential inaugural events have included

Barbra Streisand, Ricky Martin, Beyoncé, and Kelly Clarkson.

Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, however, has reportedly faced some difficulties booking A-list musicians for the president-elect’s big day.

Elton John, Kiss, and Garth Brooks are among those who have refused offers to play the inauguration, according to various sources.

Currently, 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith are set to headline the pre-inauguration concert for Trump at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19.

Here are the artists who have reportedly turned down performing at the Trump inauguration:

