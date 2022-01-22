12 musicians who famously left their bands and why

Jesy Nelson sparked controversy with her debut solo after leaving Little Mix.

Little Mix has been a popular British girl group since forming on the UK’s “The X Factor” in 2011, but in December 2020, member Nelson announced her departure

The singer cited concerns for her mental health and an interest in wanting to pursue a solo career.

“I constantly compared myself to the others,” Nelson told Cosmopolitan UK in 2021. “Of course, a lot of that was in my head, but a lot of it was past trauma … Now I feel like me. When I look back [at my time] in the band, I genuinely wasn’t me. I can’t believe how miserable I was.”

After releasing the music video for her debut solo, “Boyz,” 10 months later, Nelson was accused of cultural appropriation and Blackfishing, when a non-Black individual changes their looks to seem Black or racially ambiguous.

As Insider’s Lauren Edmonds reported, Nelson’s publicist later told Vulture in a statement on her behalf: “I take all those comments made seriously. I would never intentionally do anything to make myself look racially ambiguous, so that’s why I was initially shocked that the term was directed at me.”

Little Mix’s remaining members, Perry Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, continue to release new music.