19 times musicians trashed their own songs

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP,Getty,Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Image Musicians of all genres have said some harsh things about their music.

Musicians aren’t always fans of their own music, and some stars even dislike their biggest hits.

Zayn Malik has said a lot of negative things about the music he made while in the band One Direction.

Madonna has said she would prefer to never sing “Like A Virgin” ever again.

Kanye West said he doesn’t really like “Gold Digger;” He mostly made it for money.

Pop stars like Ariana Grande, Mandy Moore, and Selena Gomez also dislike some of their early work.

Not everything a musician creates turns out to be as great as they’d hoped.

Read on for 19 times artists have spoken out about the music they wish they’d never recorded, would do differently, or never want to perform again.

Zayn Malik said he left One Direction to make music he would actually want to listen to.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Zayn Malik has said a lot of critical things about his former band and their music.

In 2015, during his first major interview after leaving One Direction, Zayn Malik told Fader magazine that he was never really a fan of the boy band’s music and that the constraints of their pop sound limited him as an artist.

“If I would sing a hook or a verse slightly R&B, or slightly myself, it would always be recorded 50 times until there was a straight version that was pop, generic as f—, so they could use that version,” he said. “I wasn’t 100% behind the music. It wasn’t me. It was music that was already given to us, and we were told this is what is going to sell to these people.”

He went on to further express how he doesn’t vibe with the group’s songs by saying, “That’s not music that I would listen to. Would you listen to One Direction, sat at a party with your girl? I wouldn’t.”

Charli XCX said “Break the Rules” is the only song she “didn’t feel good about” when she was making it.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Charli XCX at the 2020 Brit Awards 2020 in London.

In an October 2020 interview with Red Bull, Charli XCX said the one song she regrets from her 2014 album “Sucker” is “Break the Rules.”

“There’s only one song in my life that I didn’t feel good about when I was making it. All other songs? Love. Feel great about them,” she said.

The artist said she wrote “Break the Rules” while at a writing camp.

“I wrote it and I was like whoever ends up singing this song is so f—ing stupid,” she added. “And then it was me.”

Madonna said she doesn’t want to perform “Like A Virgin” and she never wants to hear “Material Girl” again.

Amy Sancetta/AP She doesn’t want to sing ‘Holiday’ anymore, either.

Although the song is one of Madonna’s biggest hits, “Like A Virgin” is not a favourite of the artist herself.

In 2008 during an interview with New York’s Z100 FM radio station, she said, “I’m not sure I can sing ‘Holiday’ or ‘Like a Virgin’ ever again. I just can’t, unless somebody paid me, like, $US30 million or something.”

In 2015, per E! News, Madonna told Us Weekly that “Material Girl” is her least favourite and she “never, ever want[s] to hear it again.”

Katy Perry has said “I Kissed a Girl” contains stereotypes and it would be very different if she could rewrite it.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP Katy Perry said she’d probably make some changes to the lyrics if she could.

Although Katy Perry may not have ripped apart her 2008 smash hit “I Kissed a Girl,” she does think it contained some stereotypes that, if given the chance, she would rewrite.

“We’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” Perry said in a 2018 interview with Glamour. “We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”

Led Zeppelin’s lead singer, Robert Plant, is not a big fan of their biggest hit.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Robert Plant has said he doesn’t want to perform the song on tour.

“Stairway to Heaven” is considered by many to be one of rock’n’roll’s greatest hits, but Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin told the Los Angeles Times in 1988 that the song didn’t hold up and that he wouldn’t perform it on tour.

“I’d break out in hives if I had to sing that song in every show,” Plant said. “I wrote those lyrics and found that song to be of some importance and consequence in 1971, but 17 years later, I don’t know. It’s just not for me.”

Plant did reluctantly perform the song at Atlantic Records’ 40th Anniversary show in 1988, saying it was a way to thank the record company’s loyalty to him.

However, Plant wouldn’t perform “Stairway to Heaven” again until the band’s reunion tour in 2007, and even then he insisted it be in the middle of the set list.

James Blunt has said his hit “You’re Beautiful” is “annoying” because of how much it was played.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus ‘You’re Beautiful’ is James Blunt’s biggest hit.

When “You’re Beautiful” was released in 2004, it quickly took off.

To date, it remains James Blunt’s biggest hit, but the musician thinks it was overplayed and it caused people to think he was as annoying as the song itself.

In a 2014 interview with Hello! magazine, Blunt recalled the publicity surrounding the song, saying, “There was one song that was force-fed down people’s throats – ‘You’re Beautiful’ – and it became annoying … and then people start to associate the artist with the same word.”

Ariana Grande has talked about the bad memories she has when she thinks of “Put Your Hearts Up.”

Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Image Ariana Grande used to be on Nickelodeon.

Ariana Grande wishes she never recorded her 2011 song “Put Your Hearts Up.”

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, she admitted her true feelings about the song saying, “It was geared toward kids and felt so inauthentic and fake.”

She went on to describe shooting the music video for the song as “the worst moment” of her life thus far.

“For the video, they gave me a bad spray tan and put me in a princess dress and had me frolic around the street,” Grande said. “The whole thing was straight out of hell. I still have nightmares about it, and I made them hide it on my Vevo page.”

She knocked the song again in a 2015 interview on Zach Sang and the Gang by saying the song is ” … like scrolling too far back on Facebook, and you’re like, ‘Oh s—.'”

Lorde has said her break-out hit “Royals” sounds “horrible.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images ‘Royals’ was released in 2013.

Although the 2013 song “Royals” catapulted her career, Lorde told the Daily Record newspaper that she actually thinks the song is pretty bad.

“I listen to people covering the song and putting their own spin on it – and I listen to it in every single form except the original one I put out – and I realise that actually it sounds horrible,” she said. “It sounds like a ringtone from a 2006 Nokia. None of the melodies are cool or good. It’s disastrous. Awful.”

One of Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits is a song he famously hates.

Associated Press Frank Sinatra has been open about how much he dislikes ‘Strangers in the Night.’

Fans may look at Sinatra’s 1966 “Strangers in the Night” as one of the crooner’s trademark songs, however, according to multiple reports Sinatra himself has dissed it many times, even calling it “the worst f—ing song” he’s ever heard.

Regardless of how he felt about “Strangers in the Night,” he would continue to perform it for fans – although he would reportedly make his distaste for the song very clear before he sang it.

Mandy Moore has said she wishes she could take back her break-out song “Candy” and her other early hits.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The ‘This Is Us’ star has come a long way since her days of making pop music.

Musician and actress Mandy Moore has some bad memories associated with her early hits.

In a 2006 interview with Glamour magazine, per the Chicago Tribune, Moore said she regrets the sugary pop tune “Candy” and much of her other early music.

“Ugh, those were awful … just awful,” she said. “If I had the money, I would give a refund to everyone who bought my first two albums.”

Kanye West said he never really liked “Gold Digger,” even though it’s one of his biggest hits.

Getty Kanye West won awards for the track.

Ironically enough, rapper Kanye West told BBC Radio in 2013 that he kind of only recorded his 2005 hit “Gold Digger” for money.

“I never really liked that song, but I knew I would get paid for doing ‘Gold Digger,'” he told Zane Lowe.

And West was right, because the song went on to do very well for him both financially and professionally. At the time of its release, it became the fastest-selling digital download of all time.

It also helped West win record of the year and best rap solo performance at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Justin Bieber doesn’t really like his 2012 collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Beauty and a Beat.”

Justin Bieber/YouTube Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber in the music video for ‘Beauty and a Beat.’

In a 2016 interview on “The Bert Show,”Justin Bieber shared that “Beauty and a Beat” was one of his least favourite songs.

“I never really liked ‘Beauty and a Beat,'” Bieber said. “It was music that was popular at that time but I was never really a huge fan of that song.”

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher can’t stand “Wonderwall.”

Lo Sai Hung/AP Images Gem Archer, Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell, and Liam Gallagher of Oasis.

Many Oasis fans enjoy the band’s 1995 hit “Wonderwall,” but Liam Gallagher can’t stand it.

In a promotional interview for the release of the album “Dig Out Your Soul,” Gallagher noted his distaste for the hit saying, “At least there’s no ‘Wonderwall’ on there. I can’t f—ing stand that f—ing song! Every time I have to sing it I want to gag.”

He went on to say that he dislikes being associated with the tune everywhere he goes.

“You go to America and they’re like: ‘Are you Mr. Wonderwall?'” he said. “You want to chin someone.”

Miley Cyrus has said “Party in the USA” is not representative of the artist she is now.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Miley Cyrus said she appreciates the song, but it’s not what she wants to sing.

Although the song certainly took over the USA when it hit airwaves in 2009, Miley Cyrus clarified her true feelings about “Party in the USA” to V Magazine years later.

“I can never say that I don’t love ‘Party in the USA.’ and that I’m not appreciative of it,” Cyrus said. ” … I would never take it back. But that’s not who I am, that’s not where I want to sing, that’s not what I want to sing, and that’s not what I want my voice to sound like.”

Michael Stipe of R.E.M. said their hit “Shiny Happy People” was not the band’s shiniest moment.

Mark Mainz/Getty Michael Stipe doesn’t want that to be the song R.E.M. is remembered for.

In a 2016 interview with The Sun, R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe discussed his feelings about the 1991 hit.

“It was written to be as pop as it could possibly be, absurdly, ridiculously pop,” Stipe said. “I don’t want it to be the song R.E.M. are remembered by in 100 years’ time, but it should be recognised as one of our minor hits … though not our finest moment.”

In 2011, Lady Gaga said her collaboration Beyoncé, “Telephone,” is her worst song.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Lady Gaga said it’s not the song itself, it’s the memories tied to it.

In a 2011 interview with Pop Justice, the singer said she hates “Telephone,” which was a collaboration with Beyoncé.

“I hate ‘Telephone.’ Is that terrible to say? It’s the song I have the most difficult time listening to,” she told the publication.

She went on to say that she feels that way not because the song itself isn’t good, but because she doesn’t have positive memories associated with making it.

“Ultimately the mix and the process of getting the production finished was very stressful for me,” Gaga said. “So when I say it’s my worst song it has nothing to do with the song, just my emotional connection to it.

She’s also been quite critical about the music video for the song, telling Time Out per NME, “I hate [the video] so much. Beyoncé and I are great together. But there are so many f—ing ideas in that video … I wish I had edited myself a little bit more.”

Kurt Cobain began to lose some interest in “Smells Like Teen Spirit” after it was overplayed by MTV.

Getty Kurt Cobain said there are other songs he’s done that are as good as or better than it.

In a 1994 interview with Rolling Stone, Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain was asked why the band ended a performance without playing the hit song.

Cobain replied, “I’m not interested in that kind of stuff. I don’t know if that’s so lazy that I don’t care anymore or what. I still like playing ‘Teen Spirit,’ but it’s almost an embarrassment to play it.”

He went on to say that it was the song’s commercial success that made him begin to tire of it.

“Everyone has focused on that song so much,” Cobain said. “The reason it gets a big reaction is people have seen it on MTV a million times. It’s been pounded into their brains. But I think there are so many other songs that I’ve written that are as good, if not better … “

“I can’t pretend to have a good time playing it,” he added.

Radiohead refused to play their hit song “Creep” for many years.

Getty Images Singer-songwriter Thom Yorke said the song ‘gagged’ Radiohead.

Released in 1992, Radiohead’s “Creep” became synonymous with the band, much to the dismay of the band itself.

According to Rolling Stone, by 1993 the song became a weight on the band members and they struggled to find the desire to perform it on tour, even calling it “Crap” instead of “Creep.”

“It was frustrating, being judged on just that song when we felt we needed to move on,” singer Thom Yorke said. “We were forced on tour to support it, and it gagged us, really. We were on the verge of breaking up.

As a result, Radiohead stopped performing it for many years. Eventually, they did begin to perform the song again, but its appearance on their set list is very rare.

Selena Gomez doesn’t really like her 2013 hit “Come and Get It,” but she’s grateful for what it did for her career.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Selena Gomez said she doesn’t feel like the song is hers.

Arguably Selena Gomez’s biggest hit from her debut solo studio album, “Come and Get It” is a fan-favourite for many.

But, in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star didn’t hold anything back when discussing her feelings about the song, saying it “sounds like a Rihanna reject.”

“It’s very difficult for me to perform live. It’s not my song,” Gomez said. “I was so young. I was wanting a hit: ‘I don’t know if I need a hit, but maybe I do so people can respect me?’ I’m grateful what [‘Come and Get It’] did for me, so it’d be stupid not to acknowledge it.”

