The music world is standing up for Kesha after she lost a legal battle that would have put her career back on track

Last week, Kesha lost an injunction that would have allowed her to record new music. The singer hasn’t put out new material since 2013 because she refuses to work with Dr. Luke — a producer who she accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit. Because she’s legally prohibited from recording with any label outside Sony Music, her career in stuck in limbo.

Now, some of the biggest stars in music are coming to her side, with Taylor Swift even giving her a massive donation.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

