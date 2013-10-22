Watch 2 Artists Make $US2,400 In An Hour Selling Fake Banksy Paintings On The Street

Last weekend, street artist Banksy set up a table in Central Park, where he sold original works for just $US60 a pop.

Almost no one bit. Just three people picked up the stenciled canvases, which are valued at thousands of dollars, according to The New York Post.

This weekend, two clever artists pulled the same trick, but with much better success.

Dave Cicirelli and Lance Pilgrim set up a table in the same location, selling knock-off Banksy paintings, also for $US60 each. The table was clearly labelled “Fake Banksy,” and each canvas came with a notarized “Certificate of Inauthenticity.”

The 40 works sold out in an hour, “including the price sign.”

The elusive Banksy is 21 days into a month-long “artist’s residency” on the streets of New York City.

Past works have included a mural quoting “Gladiator,” a slaughterhouse delivery truck filled with squealing stuffed animals, and an animated film featuring Islamist rebels and Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

You can see all the past works in the series here.

