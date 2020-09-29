The artists with the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, ranked

Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images The Beatles have the most No. 1 songs of all time.

There are 10 acts in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have scored 10 or more No. 1 hits.

The most modern act on the list is Rihanna, who has released 14 chart-topping singles in her career.

The oldest is Elvis Presley, who’s had 18 No. 1 songs.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the history of the Billboard Hot 100, there have been plenty of record-breaking songs and artists. These 10, however, have earned a special distinction: They are the best-selling musical artists in history, in terms of No. 1 songs.

Madonna, Stevie Wonder, the Beatles, and Whitney Houston all put in the work, and they have garnered 10 or more chart-topping singles in their careers.

Keep scrolling to see the musicians with the most No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, ranked.

10 (tie). Stevie Wonder was just 13 when he scored his first No. 1 on the Hot 100. He’s had nine more since then.

CBS/Getty Images Stevie Wonder.

A 13-year-old Stevie Wonder had his first No. 1 hit in 1963 with “Fingertips.” After that there was “Superstition” in 1972, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” in 1973, “You Haven’t Done Nothin’” in 1974, “I Wish” in 1976, “Sir Duke” in 1977, “Ebony and Ivory” in 1982, “I Just Called to Say I Love You” in 1984, and “Part-Time Lover” and “That’s What Friends Are For” in 1985.

10 (tie). Janet Jackson has also had 10 No. 1 hits — she’s been in the No. 1 spot in three different decades.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Janet Jackson.

Jackson’s reign began with 1986’s “When I Think of You” when she was 20 years old. Then, there was 1989’s “Miss You Much,” 1990’s “Escapade,” “Black Cat,” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” 1993’s “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “Again,” 1997’s “Together Again,” 2000’s “Doesn’t Really Matter,” and 2001’s “All for You.”

8. Whitney Houston’s 11 chart-toppers put her in eighth.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Whitney Houston.

Houston has no shortage of iconic songs, and her first No. 1 was “Saving All My Love for You” in 1985 when she was 22. That same year, she also had “How Will I Know.” After that, she released “The Greatest Love of All” in 1986, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” and “So Emotional” in 1987, “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” in 1988, “I’m Your Baby Tonight” and “All the Man That I Need” in 1990, “I Will Always Love You” in 1992, and “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” in 1995.

6 (tie). Madonna has 12 No. 1 hits.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Madonna.

The Queen of Pop has been giving us No. 1 hits for decades, and it all began with 1984’s “Like a Virgin” when she was 26.

The next 11 No. 1 singles go as follows: “Crazy for You” in 1985, “Live to Tell,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” and “Open Your Heart” in 1986, “Who’s That Girl” in 1987, “Like a Prayer” in 1989, “Vogue” and “Justify My Love” in 1990, “This Used to Be My Playground” in 1992, “Take a Bow” in 1994, and “Music” in 2000.

6 (tie). The Supremes also had 12 No. 1 songs, all in a span of five years.

AP The Supremes.

The Supremes are still the best-selling girl group of all time,and with 12 No. 1 hits, it’s easy to see why. They had five No. 1 singles in a row: “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” and “Come See About Me” in 1964, then “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again” in 1965.

Afterwards, there was “I Hear a Symphony,” also in 1965, “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” in 1966, “Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone” and “The Happening” in 1967, “Love Child” in 1968, and “Someday We’ll Be Together” in 1969.

5. The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, topped the charts 13 times.

Associated Press Michael Jackson.

This is just as a solo artist – Jackson had even more as part of his childhood band, The Jackson 5.

But as a solo artist, he had 13 No. 1 songs, including five all from one album, a record. As follows, his chart-topping songs are: “Ben” in 1972 (when he was 14), “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and “Rock with You” in 1979, “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “Say Say Say” in 1983, “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Bad,” and “The Way You Make Me Feel,” in 1987, “Man in the Mirror” and “Dirty Diana” in 1988, “Black or White” in 1993, and “You Are Not Alone” in 1995.

4. Whenever Rihanna releases her next album, she’ll surely rise, but for now she’s in fourth with 14.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Rihanna.

In just 14 years, Rihanna has had 14 No. 1 songs, a staggering feat – her first being 2006’s “SOS.” She was just 18 years old.

Next there was “Umbrella” in 2007, “Take a Bow,” “Live Your Life,” and “Disturbia” in 2008, “Rude Boy,” “Love the Way You Lie,” “Only Girl (In the World),” and “What’s My Name” in 2010, “S&M” and “We Found Love” in 2011, “Diamonds” in 2012, “The Monster” in 2013, and “Work” in 2016.

3. Elvis Presley’s 18 No. 1 hits put him in third place.

HPM/AP Elvis Presley.

The King had five No. 1 songs in 1956 alone: “Heartbreak Hotel,” “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Hound Dog,” and “Love Me Tender.” He was 21 at the time.

The next year, there was “Too Much,” “All Shook Up,” “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear,” and “Jailhouse Rock.” In 1958, he had “Don’t” and “Hard Headed Woman.” In 1959, there was just “A Big Hunk o’ Love.”

His reign continued into the ’60s: “Stuck on You,” “Now or Never,” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight” in 1960, “Surrender” in 1961, “Good Luck Charm” in 1962, and “Suspicious Minds” in 1969. That’s 18 chart-topping songs in 13 years.

2. Mariah Carey’s 19 chart-topping songs put her just one behind the all-time record.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mariah Carey.

Besides being the second best-selling artist of all time, the best-selling solo artist of all time, and the best-selling female artist of all time (in terms of No. 1s), Carey has plenty of other records under her belt.

Her first song to top the Hot 100 was also her debut single, “Vision of Love,” in 1990 when she was 20 years old. Her next three singles would also top the charts – 1990’s “Love Takes Time,” and 1991’s “Someday” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry.” “Emotions” would also top the chart in 1991.

Then came 1992’s “I’ll Be There,” 1993’s “Dreamlover” and “Hero,” 1994’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (which didn’t actually top the charts until 2019), 1995’s “Fantasy” and “One Sweet Day,” 1996’s “Always Be My Baby,” 1997’s “Honey,” 1998’s “My All,” 1999’s “Heartbreaker,” 2000’s “Thank God I Found You,” 2005’s “We Belong Together” and “Don’t Forget About Us,” and 2008’s “Touch My Body.”

1. The Beatles have the most No. 1 hits of all time: 20.

Getty Images The Beatles perform in November 1963.

Though unclear for how long, the Beatles still reign supreme as the artist with the most No. 1 songs of all time.

In chronological order, they topped the charts with: “Love Me Do” in 1962, “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in 1963, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” and “I Feel Fine,” in 1964, “Eight Days a Week,” “Ticket to Ride,” “Help!,” “Yesterday,” and “We Can Work It Out” in 1965, “Paperback Writer” in 1966, “Penny Lane” “All You Need Is Love,” and “Hello, Goodbye” in 1967, “Hey Jude” in 1968, “Get Back” and “Something” in 1969, and “Let It Be” and “The Long and Winding Road” in 1970.

That means they had 20 No. 1 songs in eight years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.