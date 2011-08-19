5 Incredible Homes Of Contemporary Artists Around The World

Up first is the performance artist Marina Abramović, whose 2010 show at MoMA--The Artist is Present--was both a critical success and a blockbuster for the museum.

The Serbian-born Abramović paid $1.5M for this SoHo loft (right) in 2001, then had the 2,500-square-foot space outfitted by Manhattan architect Dennis Wedlick.

The artist welcomes guests to her four-bedroom home, but with one quirky caveat: they must stay on the modestly-cushioned daybed in the living room.