5 Incredible Homes Of Contemporary Artists Around The World

Photo: Courtesy of Curbed
Some artists are very private about their personal residences, perhaps seeking to avoid disruptive inquiries by rabid fans, but others aren’t so shy.From coast-to-coast and across the Atlantic, we’ve found the homes of five popular living artists.
This post originally appeared on Curbed.
Up first is the performance artist Marina Abramović, whose 2010 show at MoMA--The Artist is Present--was both a critical success and a blockbuster for the museum.
The Serbian-born Abramović paid $1.5M for this SoHo loft (right) in 2001, then had the 2,500-square-foot space outfitted by Manhattan architect Dennis Wedlick.
The artist welcomes guests to her four-bedroom home, but with one quirky caveat: they must stay on the modestly-cushioned daybed in the living room.
The multimedia artist Matthew Barney--famous for his Cremaster Cycle--formed a power couple with off-beat Icelandic pop singer Björk and together they moved to the NYC neighbourhood of Brooklyn Heights in 2009. With their combined fortunes, the apartment they purchased was never going to be a cheap hole in the wall.
Nope, it's a four-bedroom penthouse that occupies half of the top floor of a coveted pre-war building. The apartment enjoys views of the Manhattan skyline and a wrap-around terrace, and cost Barney and Björk more than $4M.
David Hockney, who recently relocated back to his native England, still owns the house in the Hollywood Hills where he lived while conceiving some of his most famous work.
The house, with it's ziggurated rooflines, is largely obscured from the street by lush plantings, which helps it blend in to the neighbourhood.
Why would it need help? Because the interiors are done in blocks of daring colour, which Hockney photographed himself in 1990.
Fellow Brit Damien Hirst, perhaps the most successful contemporary artist by sales, is funelling some of his fortune into revamping this Grade I-listed manor in the Cotswolds.
The renovation is currently in its fifth year, and though Hirst paid $5M for the property back in 2005, we can be certain he will have to spend much, much more to fully restore the 300-room property.
Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Brice Marden has certainly been bitten by the real estate bug.
He owns a 5,000-square-foot penthouse studio on Manhattan's West Side, a 400-acre tract in Pennsylvania, a summer getaway on the Greek island of Hydra, and Rose Hill, this classic estate in Tivoli, N.Y., on the banks of the Hudson.
Built in 1843, the main house had fallen into disrepair before Marden happened along. Let's hope a recently acknowledged affair on Marden's part doesn't put this estate in the middle of a divorce proceeding.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.