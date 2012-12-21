Artists, Hippies, Lawyers And Businessmen Are Flocking To Ancient Mayan Ruins

According to Reuters people are gathering at the ancient Mayan holy sites as Doomsday rolls around.



Places like the popular amusement-park like ancient Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza in southern Mexico are filling with people flocking to the site. Supposedly, thousands of people around the world will converge on the ancient Temple of the Serpent god Kukulkan. Reuters reports on the crazy:

To many of the artists, hippies, lawyers and businessmen congregating in the nerve centre of 12/21/2012 – the Maya ruins of Chichen Itza in southern Mexico – the day will be the culmination of a spiritual journey, the dawn of a new consciousness, or the wellspring of untapped energies.

Or even all the above.

“There is an explosion of consciousness through this,” said Shambala Songstar, a grey-haired Californian musician who gave his age as “eternal.”

“We are becoming billionaires of energy. Opening to receive more light and more joy,” he said.

People are also going a little crazy in Michigan where 33 counties have closed their schools, and in China, where members of the “Almighty God” cult are being arrested for spreading rumours that the doomsday will cause a three-day blackout.

People are also gathering in France, at the Pic de Bagarach a mountain that locals think will survive the apocalypse. Others in Argintinaare meeting at Cerro Uritorco.

If you are planning to wait for the hellfire to rain down sitting in front of your computer, enjoy this:



