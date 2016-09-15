This artist compiled over 100 photos to find each culture's definition of beauty

Photographer and photojournalist Natalia Ivanova has begun an ambitious project she calls “The Ethnic Origins of Beauty”, or Les origines de la beauté. She seeks out the ideal natural beauty that symbolises every ethnicity, and photographs them in an identical position. The 100s of photos she has taken show the wide diversity that humans consider to be the classic beauty.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.