Artists Can Do Seriously Amazing Things With Brushes On The iPad

The iPad is often described as a great device for content consumption — browsing the web, watching movies — but not so hot for content creation. Typing on it is certainly a far cry from using a full size keyboard, but from day one, there was one very obvious exception to this rule: art.



We’ve seen a lot of great stuff done with Ideas, the iPad’s casual painting tool, and, especially, Brushes, the pro version, priced at $9.99. But this latest effort, by artist David Kassan, is jaw-dropping:



(via Gizmodo)

