This artist creates vibrant 3D artworks with hundreds of strips of paper

Instead of drawing on paper, London-based artist Yulia Brodskaya draws WITH it. Brodskaya started using a modified version of quilling — an art method that shapes strips of paper into basic designs — almost seven years ago, and has completed close to 200 projects and commissions since then.

A single piece could involve hundreds of paper strips and months of planning and execution. Her work ranges from a portrait series of elders, to commissions for Wimbledon and The Washington Post.

See more of Brodskaya’s work here.

Written and produced by Chelsea Pineda.

