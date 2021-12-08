Artist uses a tufting gun to turn pet portraits into rugs

- Simji is a textile artist who makes tufted portraits of pets that eventually become rugs.
Simji is a textile artist who designs and sells rugs. She creates a variety of rugs, including pet portraits. To make them, she projects a design onto backing cloth and traces it. She uses a tufting gun to fill in the design with yarn. Then she glues the back to lock the yarn in place, cuts along the edges, and trims it with a carpet shaver.
