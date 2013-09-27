Artist Uses Robots To Simultaneously Draw A Picture In Three Different Cities

AFP An industrial robot reproduces the art work of Austrian artist Alex Kiessling live in Breitscheidplatz in Berlin and at Trafalgar Square in London on September 26, 2013 from Vienna where he made it.

An Austrian artist on Thursday drew three pictures simultaneously in three European capitals thanks to two robots copying his every movement in real time in Britain and Germany.

Alex Kiessling worked in Vienna while a pair of orange industrial robots in London’s Trafalgar Square and Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz drew exactly the same picture of three human faces with the help of satellite transmissions.

Spectators in the German and British capitals could follow the artist in Vienna courtesy of giant screens while livestreams kept audiences in Vienna up to date with events in Berlin and London.

“The drawings done by the robots are still a part of the original I create but they complement them and also serve a different function,” Kiessling said.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.