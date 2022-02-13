Punch-needling realistic 3D foods

- Youmeng Liu is an embroidery artist who creates realistic embroidery food.
- She takes us through the process of crafting her food-inspired artwork.
- The technique she uses is called 3D punch needle embroidery.
Youmeng Liu is an embroidery artist whose latest project is a collection of food. The technique is unique because punch needling creates a raised, realistic version of food. One side is flat and looks like a regular embroidery, but when flipped over, it’s a raised, textured, realistic piece.
For more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/embroiderycode/
