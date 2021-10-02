Brent Artman is an artist in Colorado.

He takes a large piece of copper and grinds it until it’s shiny.

He uses reduction flame to remove oxidation from the piece and create line work on the copper.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Following is a transcript of the video.

This artist torches colorful designs on copper clocks. Brent Artman grinds a large piece of copper until it’s shiny. He heats the copper as hot as he possibly can until it turns a gray color. Brent uses reduction flame to remove oxidation from the piece. When copper is exposed to oxygen, it turns green. The fire takes away the oxygen, which is how it changes color. The more times he torches it, the more the colors change. His abstract designs resemble phoenix feathers. Any mistakes mean he’ll have to completely restart the piece. Once the piece is complete, Brent seals it with a clear coat. This ensures that the colors don’t continue to oxidize. The final step is adding on the clock parts.