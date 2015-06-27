Artist sues Starbucks for $750,000 for allegedly stealing her work

A Brooklyn-based artist is suing Starbucks for allegedly stealing her designs.

Maya Hayuk has filed a $US750,000 lawsuit against Starbucks for copyright penalties and unspecified cash damages, according to the New York Post.

The internationally-known artist alleges that the designs on Starbucks’ new mini Frappuccino cups closely resemble her geometric artwork.

In the lawsuit, Hayuk claims that Starbucks’ ad agency, 72andsunny, reached out to her in October expressing interest in her work.

However, Hayuk says she turned down the opportunity.

Hayuk has worked with a number of companies on ad campaigns in the past. She painted murals for Facebook, Longchamp, and Bonnarroo Music Festival, among others.

Because of this recognition, Hayuk’s artistic style and aesthetic is recognisable.

“Starbucks brazenly created artwork that is substantially similar to one or more of Hayuk’s copyrighted works,” the lawsuit claims.

Hayuk believes that the mini Frappuccino campaign, “used the same abstract, radiating beams of black, white, yellow, magenta and azure,” that she used in five of her paintings, according to the Post.

The five paintings Hayuk alleges are the subject of copyright infringement include Hands Across the Universe, The Universe, The Universe II, Sexy Gazebo, and Kites #1.

We reached out to Starbucks and are waiting to hear back.

“We are aware a complaint has been filed, and we are investigating the allegations,” a Starbucks spokeswoman told the New York Post.

This is not the first time Hayuk has sued over her artwork. In 2014 the artist sued Sara Bareilles — as well as Bareilles’ labels Sony Music and Epic Records — and luxury brand Coach for copyright infringement.

The artist alleged that the singer and brand used her artwork unlawfully in promotional material, according to Page Six.

