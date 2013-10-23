It's Impossible For Kids To Glorify War With These Action Figures

Brian Jones
Attached imageCourtesy of Darren Cullen

Action figures like the iconic G.I. Joe played an important part in glorifying war and military service for generations. A controversial new art project from British artist Darren Cullen takes a look at the harsh reality of war for many, and uses mediums of action figures and comic books to do it.

Cullen makes a career out of turning societal norms on its head. He is also responsible for a project that advertised a baby doll with its own baby, and a billboard that read “Santa gives more to rich kids than poor kids.”

See all of his work on his website, and see some of the projects below:

Rather than depict every soldier as immortal and heroic, Cullen’s art shows the other side:

Paralysed Action ManCourtesy of Darren CullenThe soldier who can no longer walk.
Dead Action ManCourtesy of Darren CullenThe one who doesn’t come home at all.

He has also produced a comic strip with a similarly satirical view toward warfare. Here’s an excerpt.

MeanwhileinafganistanCourtesy of Darren Cullen

