It's Impossible For Kids To Glorify War With These Action Figures

Action figures like the iconic G.I. Joe played an important part in glorifying war and military service for generations. A controversial new art project from British artist Darren Cullen takes a look at the harsh reality of war for many, and uses mediums of action figures and comic books to do it.

Cullen makes a career out of turning societal norms on its head. He is also responsible for a project that advertised a baby doll with its own baby, and a billboard that read “Santa gives more to rich kids than poor kids.”

See all of his work on his website, and see some of the projects below:

Rather than depict every soldier as immortal and heroic, Cullen’s art shows the other side:

Courtesy of Darren Cullen The soldier who can no longer walk.

Courtesy of Darren Cullen The one who doesn’t come home at all.

He has also produced a comic strip with a similarly satirical view toward warfare. Here’s an excerpt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.