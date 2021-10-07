Artist sculpts cartoon characters with paper spirals

Quilling is the art of rolling, cutting, and folding strips of paper.

It can be used to make 2D or 3D art.

Manan Mistry, the owner of Artoholic, is a quilling artist who makes cartoon-character sculptures.

