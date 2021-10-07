Search

Artist sculpts cartoon characters with paper spirals

Emma Robson

Quilling is an art form that involves rolling, cutting, and folding strips of paper to form images and sculptures. Manan Mistry, the owner of Artoholic, is a quilling artist who makes sculptures of cartoon characters. He also sells quilling equipment so viewers can try it out for themselves.

For more, visit:
https://artoholic.in/
https://www.etsy.com/shop/ArtoholicByManan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJeEqjAO9Agy1CTeY8DGVBA
https://www.instagram.com/arto__holic/

About the Author
