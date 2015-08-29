A Russian artist can carve amazingly detailed sculptures on the tip of a pencil

Russian artist Salavat Fidai works with a medium so small, he needs a magnifying glass to do it.

Fidai uses a craft knife to carve incredibly detailed sculptures onto the lead tips of pencils, and the results are stunning.



Fidai can carve pretty much anything, from pop culture figures like Darth Vader and Bart Simpson to iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben.



The artist, who is originally from Ufa, Russia, has worked with miniatures before. In addition to his awe-inspiring pencil carvings, Fidai has painted on sunflower seeds and matchboxes.



Fidai’s work has earned him more than 122,000 followers on Instagram.



Each pencil design can take anywhere from six to 12 hours, with the most detailed ones taking up to two days, according to the Telegraph.



Fidai’s pencils are up for sale on Etsy. They range from around $US120 to $US450, depending on their detail.



For a peek into how Fidai makes the amazing sculptures, check out the video below.

